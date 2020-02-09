|
|
Etta LaVecchio
Point Pleasant - Etta LaVecchio of Point Pleasant died Saturday February 8, 2020 at Ocean Medical Center in Brick Township surrounded by her loving family. She was 95. Etta was born in Guttenberg, NJ. She lived in Montclair for many years before moving to Point Pleasant 45 years ago. Etta worked as a Doctors assistant in Little Falls, NJ for many years.
During World War II she was a welder. She was a member of St. Peter's R.C. Church in Point Pleasant Beach. She was a volunteer for Deborah Heart and Lung Hospital. Etta loved to play bingo. She was an avid bowler scoring over 200 several times. She also loved the slot machines in Atlantic city.
Etta was predeceased by her husband Leonard in 2003.
Surviving are three children; Frances Streiter and her husband Gene of Holmdel, Joseph and his wife Kathleen LoVecchio of Montclair and Robert LaVecchio of Point Pleasant. Also surviving are 6 grandchildren; Paula DeVito, Karen Streiter, Michelle Jordan, Lauren Schmitt, Michael LoVecchio and Steven LoVecchio, and 11 Great grandchildren.
Honoring our mothers wishes there will be a celebration of her life at a gathering of family and friends Thursday, February 13th from 10:00am to 11:00am at Colonial Funeral Home 2170 Hwy. 88 Brick. Funeral Services will begin at 11:00am. Cremation was handled privately. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Deborah Heart and Lung Hospital P.O. Box 820 Browns Mills, NJ 08015
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020