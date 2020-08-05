1/
Euberta Thall

Bayville - Euberta Thall (nee Carey), 90 of Bayville, NJ passed away on Thursday July 30, 2020 at Tallwoods Nursing Home, Bayville, NJ after a long, courageous battle with dementia.

She was born in Wilkes Barre, PA she lived in Roselle Park, NJ then Barnegat, NJ before moving to Bayville with her family in 2002.

Euberta was employed with Adolph Gottscho Manufacturing Company in Union, NJ for many years.

She was preceded in death by her husband George in 1995 as well as her sisters and brothers Jeananne Eger, Alice Best, Geraldine Carey, James Carey and Donald Carey.

Surviving is her loving daughter Christine Tierney and her husband Kevin of Bayville, NJ, three adored grandsons; Vincent and Anthony Belluardo and Brendan Tierney and two great grandchildren Vincent Jr and Marley Belluardo. She is also survived by her sister Judith Garvin of Florida and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Tallwoods Nursing Home for the compassionate care they provided to Euberta over the past few years.

The Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals O'Connell Chapel 706 Route 9 Bayville, NJ 08721 is in charge of the arrangements. Donations may be made in Euberta's memory to Muscular Dystrophy Association mda.org. Alzheimer's Association of NJ, or the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation. Condolences may be made to www.ryanfuneralhome.com . Services will be private.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
