Eugene A. Koenigsmark
Berkeley Twp. - Eugene A. Koenigsmark, 97, of Berkeley Twp. passed away June 17, 2019 at Community Medical Center, Toms River. Eugene was a blue seal engineer for AT&T, Holmdel for many years before retiring in 1986. Born in Cranford, he resided in Beachwood before moving to Berkeley Twp. in 1982. Eugene proudly served in the U.S. Navy during WWII. Eugene was predeceased by his wife Marguerite in 2017. He is survived by his sons William and his wife, Florence of Manchester Twp., Eugene and his wife, Patricia of Barnegat, Robert and his wife, Karen of Manchester Twp., 7 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Private interment at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery, Arneytown. Arrangements by DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home, Lakehurst.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 18, 2019