Services
DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home
119 Union Avenue
Lakehurst, NJ 08733
732-657-7868
Resources
More Obituaries for Eugene Koenigsmark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugene A. Koenigsmark

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Eugene A. Koenigsmark Obituary
Eugene A. Koenigsmark

Berkeley Twp. - Eugene A. Koenigsmark, 97, of Berkeley Twp. passed away June 17, 2019 at Community Medical Center, Toms River. Eugene was a blue seal engineer for AT&T, Holmdel for many years before retiring in 1986. Born in Cranford, he resided in Beachwood before moving to Berkeley Twp. in 1982. Eugene proudly served in the U.S. Navy during WWII. Eugene was predeceased by his wife Marguerite in 2017. He is survived by his sons William and his wife, Florence of Manchester Twp., Eugene and his wife, Patricia of Barnegat, Robert and his wife, Karen of Manchester Twp., 7 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Private interment at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery, Arneytown. Arrangements by DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home, Lakehurst.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now