|
|
Eugene Alexander Rupeiks
Lakewood - Eugene Alexander Rupeiks, 90, of Lakewood passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at home. Friends and family are invited to view from 10:00am-11:00am with a religious service from 11:00-12:00 on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at the Ely Funeral Home, Neptune, NJ with the entombment to follow in Atlantic View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, you can donate to Deborah Heart and Lung, Browns Mills, NJ in honor of him. Condolences may also be offered online at www.elyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 4, 2019