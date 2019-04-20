|
|
Eugene Arthur Hults
West Long Branch - Eugene Arthur Hults, born in January of 1924 in Long Branch, passed away peacefully under the care of Riverview Medical Center Hospice on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at the age of 95.
Eugene was a graduate of Long Branch High School Class of 1942 and soon after enlisted in the US Navy serving in WWII from 1942 until the end of the war in 1945. He served on the USS Paul Jones and ended his duty on the USS Prince William as a Radio Man 3rd Class Direction Finder.
In 1948 Eugene married Frances Rohbeck. They were married just shy of 70 years at the time of Frances' passing in October, 2017. West Long Branch was where their heart, home and children were raised. After his wife's passing, he transitioned to The Chelsea Assisted Living in Tinton Falls, where they lovingly supported him during his time there.
Eugene retired in 1986 after 45 years with Bell Laboratories in Holmdel. He was a homebody but belonged to the Masons for 65 years and was an active member of the Old Guard serving as treasurer for several years. He had a wonderful singing voice and dabbled in playing the organ.
Woodworking, oil painting, sketching, gardening and his dogs kept him active and productive until recently.
Besides his wife he was predeceased by his parents, Sydney and Louise Hults and his brothers, Sydney and Thomas Hults. Surviving are his daughter, Louise Hults Waterman, her partner Rich Bastian; his son, John Hults and his wife Pamela; four grandchildren, Eric and Evan Waterman, their spouses Lisa and Emma, Kasey Hults and her fiancé David Jendras, Ethan Hults and his wife Caitlyn; four great grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Brayden, Dylan and Alex; and two nieces, Leslie Barnes and Janie Thomas.
You may greet the family at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue in Long Branch on Wednesday, April 24 from 4 pm - 6 pm, followed by a short service with Military Honors. Interment of cremains will be held at a later date. Letters of condolences may be sent through the web at damianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 20, 2019