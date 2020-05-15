Eugene G. Izzo
Wall Township - Eugene G. Izzo, 79 of Wall Twp., passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Jersey Shore Medical Center, Neptune.
Born in New York City, NY he had resided in Wall Township since 1972. As a resident of Wall Twp., he had volunteered his time at Jersey Shore Medical Center, Neptune.
He had received his Bachelor of Science from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and was employed as a Chemical Engineer for Lipton Corporation, Englewood Cliffs, NJ
He was a faithful Communicant of St. Catharine - St. Margaret Parish, Spring Lake, along with his late wife Rose, who served as the organist for the Parish for many years.
He was predeceased by his beloved wife Rose A. (nee Vanden Noort) Izzo, and by his parents Thomas and Vincenza (nee Viviani) Izzo.
Surviving are his devoted children and their spouses, Anthony and Sandra Izzo of Melbourne, FL, Joseph and Kathleen Izzo of Oxford, NJ and Gina and Joel Kamins of Westfield, NJ, his 2 brothers and their wives Tom and Jane Izzo of Overland Park, KS, and Henry and Margaret Izzo of Bridgewater, NJ and his 4 cherished grandchildren Julianne, Naomi Rose, and Cameron Kamins and Michael Izzo as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Private visitation and funeral are under the direction of the O'Brien Funeral Home, Wall Twp. followed by entombment in St. Catharine's Cemetery, Sea Girt.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations in his name be made to either the American Cancer Society, 2310 Rt. 34, Suite 1-D, Manasquan, NJ 08736 or the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box, 15829, Arlington, VA 22215
To offer condolences to the family please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com
Wall Township - Eugene G. Izzo, 79 of Wall Twp., passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Jersey Shore Medical Center, Neptune.
Born in New York City, NY he had resided in Wall Township since 1972. As a resident of Wall Twp., he had volunteered his time at Jersey Shore Medical Center, Neptune.
He had received his Bachelor of Science from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and was employed as a Chemical Engineer for Lipton Corporation, Englewood Cliffs, NJ
He was a faithful Communicant of St. Catharine - St. Margaret Parish, Spring Lake, along with his late wife Rose, who served as the organist for the Parish for many years.
He was predeceased by his beloved wife Rose A. (nee Vanden Noort) Izzo, and by his parents Thomas and Vincenza (nee Viviani) Izzo.
Surviving are his devoted children and their spouses, Anthony and Sandra Izzo of Melbourne, FL, Joseph and Kathleen Izzo of Oxford, NJ and Gina and Joel Kamins of Westfield, NJ, his 2 brothers and their wives Tom and Jane Izzo of Overland Park, KS, and Henry and Margaret Izzo of Bridgewater, NJ and his 4 cherished grandchildren Julianne, Naomi Rose, and Cameron Kamins and Michael Izzo as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Private visitation and funeral are under the direction of the O'Brien Funeral Home, Wall Twp. followed by entombment in St. Catharine's Cemetery, Sea Girt.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations in his name be made to either the American Cancer Society, 2310 Rt. 34, Suite 1-D, Manasquan, NJ 08736 or the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box, 15829, Arlington, VA 22215
To offer condolences to the family please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 15 to May 16, 2020.