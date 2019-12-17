|
|
Eugene H. Boag
Sea Bright - Boag, Eugene H., 86, a longtime resident of Sea Bright, NJ and formerly of Fort Lee, NJ died Monday, December 16, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Virginia (nee) Donnelly. Devoted father of Jeanane Driscoll and her husband Thomas Driscoll, DDS, John Boag and his wife Penny Boag, Philip Boag and his wife Christine, and Kathleen Boag and her partner Christian Woods. Loving grandfather of Thomas Driscoll, Jr., MD, Betsey Driscoll, Gavan Driscoll, and Tara Driscoll; Jake Boag, Riley Boag, Melissa Boag, and Alison Salek. Dear brother of Barbara Dwyer and the late Hank Boag. He is also survived by his many loving nieces, nephews, family members, and friends. Gene was the founder and owner of Custom Liners, Inc. in Upper Saddle River. He was a longtime member of the Knights of Columbus of Our Lady of Fatima, North Bergen. Gene served proudly in the US Air Force. He was an avid golfer and was a member of the Beacon Hill Country Club. Family and friends are invited to visit Friday, December 20th from 4-8 p.m. at the Volk Leber Funeral Home, 789 Teaneck Road, Teaneck, NJ. A Funeral Service will begin on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. at the Volk Leber Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Hillside Cemetery in Lyndhurst, NJ. In lieu of flowers donations in his name to the , hilarityforcharity.org, are appreciated. For more information and to view Gene's tribute page, please visit volkleber.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019