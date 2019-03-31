Services
H L Snyder Funeral Home Inc
139 S Tulpehocken St
Pine Grove, PA 17963
(570) 345-2266
Eugene I. Brower

Eugene I. Brower

Pine Grove - Eugene I. Brower, 91, of Wild Cherry Rd., Pine Grove, passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 in Lehigh Valley Hospital Schuylkill East.

Gene served in WWII as a Seaman 1/C and returned to raise his family in Oakhurst, NJ where he worked as a general contractor, specializing in fire restoration and water damage before retiring to a farm in Pine Grove, Pa.

Gene was passionate about flying and became a flight instructor and commercial pilot of private aircraft, flying out of what is now, Monmouth Executive Airport in Wall, NJ.

Surviving are his wife of 68 years, Olive D. DeMeter Brower; two daughters, Kathy Jean Brower of Wall, N.J., Patricia Minehan and husband Michael of Pine Grove; 6 grandchildren, Justin O'Horo and wife Christine, Gregory O'Horo and fiancé Megan Seabrook, Sydney Goldstein, Michael Minehan, Katherine Minehan, William Brower; 4 great-grandchildren, Colin, Liam, Jillian and Brayden O'Horo; sister, Grace Pirches of Mississippi.

Preceding him in death were a son, Richard Brower; a sister Marie Delaney; 4 brothers, Edward, Charles, George Brower, Richard Price, his parents Isaac and Amelia Schuler Brower.

All Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Monmouth Memorial Cemetery, New Jersey.

The H. L. Snyder Funeral Home, Inc. Pine Grove is in charge of arrangements and you may send condolences online at hlsnyderfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 31, 2019
