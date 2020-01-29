|
Eugene J. Capoano
Barnegat - Eugene J. Capoano, 74, of Barnegat, passed away suddenly on Monday, January 27, 2020 after a long battle with cancer.
Born in Hackensack to the late Carl and Jeanne Capoano where they lived in Little Ferry before moving to Lakewood in 1956. He also lived in Point Pleasant, Toms River and for the past twenty years in Barnegat.
Gene worked as an automotive mechanic and owned and operated Gene's Chevron, Gene's Towing, and Gene's Auto Body, all in Lakewood. At which time he was an active member of the Lakewood Rotary. After leaving the automotive industry he found a new career as a school bus driver for Stafford and Barnegat Townships, where he was known as Mr. Gene. He was a United States Army veteran and was a member of the Manahawkin Elks Lodge, the Beach Haven Moose Lodge, and the American Legion, John Wesley Taylor Post, Barnegat. Gene loved to play golf and had a passion for classic cars, especially the Ford Mustang.
Surviving are two sons, Gene Capoano and his wife, Christine and Stephen and his wife, Nicole, and five grandchildren, Vincent, Delaney, Carmine, Nico, and Victor, all of Point Pleasant. Also surviving are three brothers and sisters-in-law, Carl and Brenda Capoano, Anthony and Jeanne Capoano, and Gregory Capoano and Deborah Capoano; along with many other family and friends.
Gene was especially grateful to his oncologist, Dr. Kenneth Nahum, and staff for their many years of care and concern.
Visitation will be from Noon - 4 p.m., Sunday, February 2 at the Pable Evertz Funeral Home of Point Pleasant, 901 Beaver Dam Road. At 10:30 a.m., Monday, February 3 a Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Church, 751 Main Ave. (Rt. 35), Bay Head, followed by interment at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Arneytown.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in his memory to Saint Gregory's Pantry www.stgregoryspantry.org For condolences and directions, please visit www.pableevertzfuneralhome.com
Published in Beach Haven Times & Asbury Park Press from Jan. 29 to Feb. 6, 2020