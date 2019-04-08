|
|
Eugene J. Dussich Sr.
Hazlet - Eugene J. Dussich Sr., 100, of Hazlet, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at home on Thursday, April 4, 2019. Eugene was born on March 19, 1919 in Manhattan, NY, where he grew up before moving to the Bronx. Eugene and his wife, Anne, were married on February 2, 1946 and started their life together. They began their family in the Bronx before settling in Hazlet. Before retirement, Eugene worked as the Manager of the men's clothing store, "The Custom Shop", for 35 years. He was also a proud U.S. Army Veteran, having proudly served our country during WWII. Some of the jobs he held while serving in the Army include Lineman, Control Tower Operator and Radio Mechanic. He was discharged from the Army in 1945 holding the title of Sergeant.
He was predeceased by his parents, Andrew and Celestia (Africano) Dussich, his beloved wife, Anne E. Dussich, his dear son-in-law, John E. Bracken Sr, and his brother. Joseph Dussich. Eugene is survived by his loving children, Eugene J. Dussich Jr. of Ohio and Andrea Bracken of Keyport, his adoring sister, Mary Dussich, his cherished grandchildren, Deborah Saple, Christine Dussich, John E. Bracken Jr., Elizabeth McCallister, Christopher J. Bracken, and Rebecca Dussich, along with his treasured great grandchildren, Brianna and Ashley Saple, Kaylee and Kevin McCallister, Casey, Ryder, and Evan Bracken, along with many special nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. Eugene will be greatly missed, but never forgotten.
Family and friends are invited to visit on Tuesday, April 9th from 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM, prayer service beginning at approx. 1 PM at the Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 3269 State Hwy/Rt 35 N, Hazlet. Interment, St. Joseph Cemetery, Keyport. For information, directions, or to send condolences to the family, please visit, www.shorepointfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 8, 2019