Eugene J. Makara
Point Pleasant Beach - Eugene J. Makara, 58, died on Monday, November 4, 2019 at the Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune. Mr. Makara was an electrician at NJ Transit in Red Bank for over 32 years and was working up until his passing. He enjoyed spending time by the ocean, especially surfing and kayaking. He also was a marathon runner. Most importantly, he loved his Lord and Savior.
Born in Germantown, PA, he grew up in Brick and lived in Ortley Beach for 10 years before moving to Point Pleasant Beach 15 years ago.
Mr. Makara was predeceased by his parents, Eugene P. Makara and Agnes Pechal Makara. Surviving is his sister, Denise Makara Morton and her husband, James J. Morton of Point Pleasant; and brother, Alan Makara of Brick.
A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, November 9 from 1-4pm at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 505 Burnt Tavern Road, Brick. A prayer service will be conducted at 3:30pm in the funeral home. Pastor William Gaul will be officiating. Final interment will be held privately.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019