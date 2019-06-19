|
|
Eugene Kevin O'Brien
Keansburg - Eugene Kevin O'Brien, 55, a life-long resident of Keansburg has passed away.
Eugene was educated in the local school system and graduated from Keansburg High School. Prior to his retirement Kevin was employed by the Monmouth County Highway Division and Final Touch Glass. Since the age of 3, Kevin never met a dog that did not fall in love with him or found a firetruck he couldn't tell you EVERY SINGLE DETAIL about, right down to the manufacturer of the nuts and bolts.
A special bond instilled by a family tradition of volunteering, led Kevin to join his Father and Uncles, as a member of the New Point Comfort Fire Company #1, at the age of 18. Kevin served the Department honorably as a Past President and Chief Engineer at N.P.C., a founding member of the Keansburg EMS, as well as a Trustee and former Chairman Keansburg Board of Fire Commissioners. He took great pride in "bragging" about the award winning EMS Cadets, but his greatest joy were his niece and nephew.
Kevin was predeceased by his loving parents Eugene and Maureen O'Brien, as well as his dear sister, Maureen.
He is survived by his sister, Jo-Ann O'Brien of Keansburg, his brother, Sean O'Brien of Carrollton, TX, his niece Veronica Haegele and her groom, Matthew Danser of North Plainfield, his nephew Brian Haegele of Carrollton, TX, his aunts JoAnn Sorrentino and Joan O'Brien, his cousins and his dearest "Partner in Crime" Steve Rogan, as well as the honorable volunteers of the Keansburg Fire Department and EMS.
Whether you called him Kevin, Tiny or Gino, know that our "little" brother cherished those who called him friend.
The family will greet friends at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown on Thursday, June 20th from 5 to 8 pm. There will be a private cremation. A memorial and burial mass will take place at Holy Family Church, Union Beach on June 28th at 11 am.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 19, 2019