Services
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
(732) 671-1326
Calling hours
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Family Church
Union Beach, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eugene O'Brien
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugene Kevin O'Brien

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Eugene Kevin O'Brien Obituary
Eugene Kevin O'Brien

Keansburg - Eugene Kevin O'Brien, 55, a life-long resident of Keansburg has passed away.

Eugene was educated in the local school system and graduated from Keansburg High School. Prior to his retirement Kevin was employed by the Monmouth County Highway Division and Final Touch Glass. Since the age of 3, Kevin never met a dog that did not fall in love with him or found a firetruck he couldn't tell you EVERY SINGLE DETAIL about, right down to the manufacturer of the nuts and bolts.

A special bond instilled by a family tradition of volunteering, led Kevin to join his Father and Uncles, as a member of the New Point Comfort Fire Company #1, at the age of 18. Kevin served the Department honorably as a Past President and Chief Engineer at N.P.C., a founding member of the Keansburg EMS, as well as a Trustee and former Chairman Keansburg Board of Fire Commissioners. He took great pride in "bragging" about the award winning EMS Cadets, but his greatest joy were his niece and nephew.

Kevin was predeceased by his loving parents Eugene and Maureen O'Brien, as well as his dear sister, Maureen.

He is survived by his sister, Jo-Ann O'Brien of Keansburg, his brother, Sean O'Brien of Carrollton, TX, his niece Veronica Haegele and her groom, Matthew Danser of North Plainfield, his nephew Brian Haegele of Carrollton, TX, his aunts JoAnn Sorrentino and Joan O'Brien, his cousins and his dearest "Partner in Crime" Steve Rogan, as well as the honorable volunteers of the Keansburg Fire Department and EMS.

Whether you called him Kevin, Tiny or Gino, know that our "little" brother cherished those who called him friend.

The family will greet friends at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown on Thursday, June 20th from 5 to 8 pm. There will be a private cremation. A memorial and burial mass will take place at Holy Family Church, Union Beach on June 28th at 11 am.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now