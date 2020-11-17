1/
Eugene M. Szalankiewicz
Eugene M. Szalankiewicz

Colts Neck Twp. - Eugene M. Szalankiewicz, 68, of Colts Neck Township died on Monday, November 16, 2020 at home. Gene was a lifelong Colts Neck resident.

He was a graduate of Christian Brothers Academy, Lincroft.

Gene and his family owned and operated Greens Meadows Restaurant in Colts Neck.

He was predeceased by his parents, Eugene J. and Fern Budraitis Szalankiewicz.

Surviving are his wife, Hong Zhang, and his sister, Fern Szalankiewicz.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary's Church, Colts Neck on Wednesday, November 18, at 10 a.m. followed by interment at St. Rose of Lima Cemetery, Freehold. Memorial donations to the Colts Neck First Aid Squad or for cat rescue support at Paypal.me/crazyladycatlady would be appreciated.

Higgins Memorial Home, Freehold is in charge of arrangements.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
