Eugene Malloy
Brick - Eugene Malloy, 81, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at the Ocean Medical Center in Brick. Mr. Malloy worked for the Continental Insurance Company in Neptune. He proudly served his country in the US Army from 1955 - 1958. He enjoyed fishing and hunting.
Born and raised in Bayonne, he lived in Brick since 1962.
Surviving are his closest friends, Eileen and Elizabeth Keller of Brick.
A viewing will be on Friday from 10-11am at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 505 Burnt Tavern Road, Brick. Committal will follow at Ocean County Memorial Park in Toms River. To send condolences, please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com