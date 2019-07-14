|
Eugene "Buddy" Morgan
Brielle - Eugene "Buddy" Morgan, 84 of Brielle passed away on July 11, 2019 at Ocean Medical Center, Brick with his family by his side. Buddy was a lifelong resident of Brielle.
Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 from 10 am to 1 pm at Orender Family Home for Funerals 2643 Old Bridge Road Manasquan. A funeral service will begin at 1 pm. Interment will follow at Atlantic View Cemetery, Manasquan. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Shiloh Baptist Church 44 Union Avenue Manasquan, NJ 08736. For complete obituary or to send condolences to the family please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 14, 2019