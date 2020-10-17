Eugene Perry
Whiting - Eugene (Gene) Perry, 93, of Whiting, a beloved and treasured companion, uncle, teacher, coach and friend, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Arrangements are under the care of Manchester Memorial Funeral Home, Whiting. A Memorial Mass will be offered Thursday, October 22nd at 10:45 a.m. at the All Saints Chapel of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Whiting. Inurnment will follow at the chapel. To send condolences to the family, please visit our website at manchestermemorial.net