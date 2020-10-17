1/1
Eugene Perry
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eugene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eugene Perry

Whiting - Eugene (Gene) Perry, 93, of Whiting, a beloved and treasured companion, uncle, teacher, coach and friend, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Arrangements are under the care of Manchester Memorial Funeral Home, Whiting. A Memorial Mass will be offered Thursday, October 22nd at 10:45 a.m. at the All Saints Chapel of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Whiting. Inurnment will follow at the chapel. To send condolences to the family, please visit our website at manchestermemorial.net




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Manchester Memorial Funeral Home, LLC - Whiting
28 Schoolhouse Road
Whiting, NJ 08759
(732) 350-1950
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Manchester Memorial Funeral Home, LLC - Whiting

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved