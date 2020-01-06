|
|
Eugene R. Kelly, Jr.
New York - Eugene R. Kelly, Jr., 59, of the Upper East Side in Manhattan passed away on January 3, 2020.
Gene was born in Jersey City, N.J. to Eugene Sr. and Audrey Kelly, and grew up in Somerset, N.J. surrounded by his brothers and sisters, relatives and friends. He attended the University of Scranton before finding his passion behind the camera shooting sporting events, eventually rising to produce and edit sports coverage for some of the largest sporting events and organizations in the country.
It was a stellar career that took Gene to competitions throughout the city, across the country and around the globe. He earned Emmy Awards, ESPY Awards and International Monitor Awards for his camera, production and post-production work for events ranging from the NFL Draft to the Sydney Olympics to World Cup Skiing. Gene also worked for several years directly for the New York Mets organization, managing game coverage onsite at Shea Stadium and, later, CitiField.
Gene, however, measured his success in more than awards. Indeed, what most delighted and intrigued Gene were the people he worked with, the friendships he built throughout his career, and the camaraderie that is an essential component of success in his field. That spirit and geniality spilled over to every facet of Gene's life. He lived on the Upper East Side of Manhattan with his beloved wife Krysia for most of his adult life, and was a regular fixture at neighborhood stores, events and restaurants where people knew and loved him. Indeed, it was not unusual to walk with Gene in his neighborhood and hear calls of "Hey Geno!" from people of all walks of life.
Gene loved playing golf, cooking and watching sports when he was not covering them. He was well-read and generous; gregarious and kind.
Gene is survived by his wife Kristine (nee Zagorski) of Manhattan; his mother Audrey of Oceanport, NJ; his sister Maureen Henderson of Manahawkin, NJ; his brother Michael and his partner Nicole of West Long Branch, NJ; and his sister Audrey Murray of Beach Haven, NJ. Also surviving are his beloved nieces and nephews, Meghan, Kyle, Justine, Colette, George and John; and, his grand-niece, Alhana.
He was predeceased by his father, Eugene Sr., in 2018; his brother Thomas F. Kelly in 2003; and his sister Susan T. Kelly in 2008.
Friends and relatives are invited for visitation on Wednesday, January 8th from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Chas. Peter Nagel Funeral Home, 352 E 87th St, New York, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Cross R.C. Church in Rumson, New Jersey on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 10 a.m. A Burial at Mt. Olivet in Middletown, New Jersey will immediately follow.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020