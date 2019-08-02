Services
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals
809 Central Ave
Seaside Park, NJ
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Catharine of Siena Church (The Parish of St. Junipero Serra)
Seaside Park, NJ
Seaside Park, NJ - Eugene "Gene" Shalayda, 76, of South Seaside Park, NJ passed away on Sunday July 28, 2019 at Rose Garden in Toms River, NJ.

Gene was born in New Brunswick, NJ. He lived in Milltown, NJ and Dayton, NJ before moving to South Seaside Park 25 years ago.

He received his Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration from Rider University, where he played baseball as a talented left-handed pitcher and was a member of the fraternity Phi Sigma Epsilon.

Gene was an Electrical Contractor for over 30 years with KD Electric in North Brunswick, NJ.

Gene loved living near the ocean, and spent most of his time between South Seaside Park, NJ and Hutchinson Island, FL. He was an avid golfer and photographer, and also enjoyed boating on Barnegat Bay. He was also a lifelong fan of the New York Yankees and the New York Giants.

He is predeceased by his father, Nicholas Shalayda.

He is survived by his loving wife Janet (Long), his mother Eva (Prozeralik) Shalayda, his children; Thomas and his wife Kimberly of Hebron, CT, Richard of High Bridge, NJ, and Karen Zavaglia and her husband Louis of Whippany, NJ. He is also survived by his step-children; Michael Foss of Baltimore, MD, Randall Foss and his wife Gina of Toms River, NJ and Karin Decker and her husband Glen of Sayville, NY. Gene also has thirteen grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Sunday August 4, 2019 from 1-5pm at The Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals 809 Central Ave, Seaside Park. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday August 5, 2019 11am at St. Catharine of Siena Church (The Parish of St. Junipero Serra) in Seaside Park, NJ. Burial will follow at Ocean County Memorial Park, Toms River, NJ. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to .
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 2, 2019
