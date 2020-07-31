Eugenia Locklin



Brick - Eugenia Frances Locklin nee Lesniak, 97, of Brick passed away on July 29th at Ocean Medical Center, Brick. Born in Newark, NJ on February 23, 1923 to proud parents, Lewis and Kunegunda Lesniak. Eugenia grew up in Woodridge, NJ prior to moving to Brick after her marriage to her sailor sweetheart John.



Eugenia was predeceased by her loving husband John Joseph Locklin, her sister Celia Baros, her sister Adele Bokelmann, and her brother Lewis A. Lesniak. Eugenia is survived her son John L. and his wife Carol M. Locklin of Brick; her son Stewart C. and his wife Ruth A. Locklin of Brick; her brother Dr. Leonard J. Lesniak of Maryland; her sister Grace Nash of Holmdel, her brother Lawrence G. Lesniak of Florida ; 5 grandchildren John L., Valerie, Karen Eugenia, Clay, and Kyle; and 7 great grandchildren Connor, Brady, Emma, Jonathan, Jacob, David, and Adam. Eugenia was devoted to her family and her friends. It was said of Eugenia that she always saw the good in everyone, a genuinely pleasant, caring, and loving person. Our Eugenia will be greatly missed by all.



Viewing hours will be held on Sunday, August 2, 2020 from 2-4 & 7-9 PM at Van Hise & Callagan Funeral Home, 812 Arnold Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach. Funeral Service will be held on Monday, August 3, 2020 at 11 AM at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Atlantic View Cemetery, Manasquan, NJ









