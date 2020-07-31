1/1
Eugenia Locklin
1923 - 2020
Eugenia Locklin

Brick - Eugenia Frances Locklin nee Lesniak, 97, of Brick passed away on July 29th at Ocean Medical Center, Brick. Born in Newark, NJ on February 23, 1923 to proud parents, Lewis and Kunegunda Lesniak. Eugenia grew up in Woodridge, NJ prior to moving to Brick after her marriage to her sailor sweetheart John.

Eugenia was predeceased by her loving husband John Joseph Locklin, her sister Celia Baros, her sister Adele Bokelmann, and her brother Lewis A. Lesniak. Eugenia is survived her son John L. and his wife Carol M. Locklin of Brick; her son Stewart C. and his wife Ruth A. Locklin of Brick; her brother Dr. Leonard J. Lesniak of Maryland; her sister Grace Nash of Holmdel, her brother Lawrence G. Lesniak of Florida ; 5 grandchildren John L., Valerie, Karen Eugenia, Clay, and Kyle; and 7 great grandchildren Connor, Brady, Emma, Jonathan, Jacob, David, and Adam. Eugenia was devoted to her family and her friends. It was said of Eugenia that she always saw the good in everyone, a genuinely pleasant, caring, and loving person. Our Eugenia will be greatly missed by all.

Viewing hours will be held on Sunday, August 2, 2020 from 2-4 & 7-9 PM at Van Hise & Callagan Funeral Home, 812 Arnold Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach. Funeral Service will be held on Monday, August 3, 2020 at 11 AM at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Atlantic View Cemetery, Manasquan, NJ




Published in Asbury Park Press from Jul. 31 to Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
2
Viewing
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Van Hise and Callagan Funeral Home - Point Pleasant Beach
AUG
2
Viewing
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Van Hise and Callagan Funeral Home - Point Pleasant Beach
AUG
3
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Van Hise and Callagan Funeral Home - Point Pleasant Beach
2 entries
July 31, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
July 31, 2020
Grandma,

We are going to truly miss you because there will never be anybody quite like you. You were the most kind, caring, fun and just wonderful person to be around. The boys loved getting to spend time with you at your house and ours. We loved your hospitality when we came over whether it was for a quick visit or a full day relaxing with you. You always had a fresh can of coffee to open for us and we would enjoy each others company. Holidays were a pleasure and we always looked forward to being in your company because we knew it would be a good time. Grandma, your kind heart will never be forgotten.

We are all here to love you everyday from our hearts.

Love you,

Karen, Jim, Adam, David, Jonathan and David.

James Schower
Family
