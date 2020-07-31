Grandma,
We are going to truly miss you because there will never be anybody quite like you. You were the most kind, caring, fun and just wonderful person to be around. The boys loved getting to spend time with you at your house and ours. We loved your hospitality when we came over whether it was for a quick visit or a full day relaxing with you. You always had a fresh can of coffee to open for us and we would enjoy each others company. Holidays were a pleasure and we always looked forward to being in your company because we knew it would be a good time. Grandma, your kind heart will never be forgotten.
We are all here to love you everyday from our hearts.
Love you,
Karen, Jim, Adam, David, Jonathan and David.
