Eugenia Walzer
- - Eugenia Walzer, 96, passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Lynmoore Assisted Living in Ft. Pierce, Florida. She was born November 28, 1922 in Newark, NJ, daughter of the late Walter and Eugenie (Kessler) Bucher. In addition to her parents she is predeceased by her beloved husband, Laurence W. Walzer and a brother, Walter Bucher. Eugenia is survived by a son, Robert O'Conor (Janice) of Port St. Lucie, FL, grandsons Scott O'Conor, Michael O'Conor (Carrie) and a great granddaughter, Ruby June.
She will be entombed with her beloved husband in the South Florida National Cemetery, Lake Worth, Florida.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted with Martin Funeral Home, Port St. Lucie, Florida. Online expressions of condolences may be placed on the funeral home website www.martinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 17, 2019