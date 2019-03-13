|
Eula L. Carroll
Cliffwood - Eula L. Carroll, 95 of Cliffwood, transitioned from earth to glory on Monday March 11, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Eula was a woman of resilience, integrity and brutal honesty. She loved her family and friends dearly and will be missed by all who loved and knew her. Visitation will be Friday March 15, 2019 from 10 am until the funeral service at 12 pm at Providence Baptist Church, 15 Lincoln Ave, Cliffwood. Interment will follow at Forest Green Park Cemetery, Morganville. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch, NJ will be in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 13, 2019