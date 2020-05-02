Eunice Eugenia Wilson
Neptune - Eunice Eugenia Wilson (nee Brown) of Neptune NJ passed away peacefully Saturday April 25, 2020 with her loving daughters beside her. Eunice was born August 17, 1932 in Blackville South Carolina to the late Claude Sr. and Rosebud Brown. Eunice was the only girl to her six brothers who adored her. Eunice graduated from Blackville-Hilda High School along with her brothers. In 1951 she married Robert Wilson Sr. from this union came three children, Robert Jr., Rhonda and Tanya. Eunice had a very caring and nurturing spirit. She loved her family and friends always making sure everyone was fed, clothed and had everything they needed. She loved to shop and catch "all the good sales". Eunice worked for over thirty years as a CNA and shortly before retiring worked as an Activity Aide. She had so much love, compassion and dedication to her craft. Eunice was predeceased by parents Rosebud and Claude Brown Sr, brothers Claude Jr, Laurie, Charles, Harold and Thomas. Eunice is survived by her brother Curtis Brown, Tinton Falls NJ, son Robert Wilson Jr Summerville South Carolina. , daughter and son-in-laws Rhonda and Thomas West Neptune NJ, Tanya and Mark Lyons, Neptune NJ two grandsons , Brett West and wife Angela , Brick NJ , Dason Lyons Neptune NJ , three great-grandchildren Julien, Elijah, and Alyssa West of Brick NJ, sister-in-laws Carmen Alleyne, Ocean Township NJ, Geraldine Brown Red Bank NJ and Earlene Wilson Eatontown NJ. Condolences may also be offered online at www.elyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 2 to May 3, 2020.