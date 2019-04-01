Services
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
(732) 671-1326
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
7:30 PM
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eunice Rodermann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eunice M. Rodermann

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Eunice M. Rodermann Obituary
Eunice M. Rodermann

Belford - Eunice M. Rodermann, 81, of Belford, passed away on March 23, 2019. Eunice worked in the cafeteria at Middletown High School North for years. She was also a bank teller in Newark prior to moving to the area.

Surviving are her husband of 53 years, Hans Rodermann; her daughter, Cynthia Crinigan; her son and daughter-in-law, John and Tina Rodermann; her son, Michael Rodermann;her 3 grandchildren, Christopher, Steven, and Andrea; her sister, Arlene; her brother, Ernest; and 4 nephews and 1 niece.

Eunice was preceded in death by her daughter, Valerie; her sister, Mary; and her son-in-law, Kevin.

A Memorial Visitation will be held Monday, April 1, 2019 from 5-8 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown. Funeral services are scheduled for 7:30 pm at the funeral home.

For more information, to send condolences or for directions, please visit www.pflegerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now