|
|
Eunice M. Rodermann
Belford - Eunice M. Rodermann, 81, of Belford, passed away on March 23, 2019. Eunice worked in the cafeteria at Middletown High School North for years. She was also a bank teller in Newark prior to moving to the area.
Surviving are her husband of 53 years, Hans Rodermann; her daughter, Cynthia Crinigan; her son and daughter-in-law, John and Tina Rodermann; her son, Michael Rodermann;her 3 grandchildren, Christopher, Steven, and Andrea; her sister, Arlene; her brother, Ernest; and 4 nephews and 1 niece.
Eunice was preceded in death by her daughter, Valerie; her sister, Mary; and her son-in-law, Kevin.
A Memorial Visitation will be held Monday, April 1, 2019 from 5-8 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown. Funeral services are scheduled for 7:30 pm at the funeral home.
For more information, to send condolences or for directions, please visit www.pflegerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 1, 2019