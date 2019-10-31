|
|
Eva Ayala (nee Ulrich)
Middletown - Eva Ayala (nee Ulrich), 85, of Middletown, NJ, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 24th, 2019 at home with the love of her family surrounding her. She was born in Bartscheiten Neukirch, Germany. It was in Germany, that Eva met the love of her life, Ernest. They were married for 62 years and because of his career in the Army, they lived in many places including Spain, Pennsylvania and California.
They settled in Middletown, NJ and raised 2 children. She was a mother and homemaker first and eventually worked as a fashion stylist at Bambergers for 12 years. Proud of her heritage, Eva loved all things German.
Surviving are her devoted husband Ernest; her son Ernest (Linda Ayala), her daughter Janine (David Voell) and 5 grandchildren, Kevin (Molly McBain), Kirsten (Nikita Schoshesky), Andrew (Kerry Ayala), Cameron (Daria Voell) and Mariska.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared on Wednesday, November 6th from 4-7 pm at The John E Day Funeral Home, 85 Riverside Ave., Red Bank.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The (https://act.alz.org)
The family would also like to acknowledge the loving care provided by her caregiver, Nora and exceptional care provided by her hospice team at the VNA of Central Jersey.
Please visit Eva's memorial website at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2019