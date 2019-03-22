|
Eva M. Perlman
Colts Neck - Eva M. Perlman, age 59 of Colts Neck, died peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Tuesday March 19, 2019 at Hackensack University Medical Center in Hackensack. Born in Newark, she had lived in Colts Neck for the past 8 years. Eva had a passion for animals, especially dogs and horses.
She was predeceased by her mother, Elizabeth. Surviving are her husband, Clayton Perlman; her brother, Stanley Cwetsch; her sister, Hanna Siggins and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 24, from 1 - 4 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue in Long Branch. Funeral, Monday; 10:30 am at the funeral home with the service to begin at 11 am. Interment will follow at Marlboro Memorial Cemetery in Morganville. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Standardbred Retirement Foundation, P.O. Box 312, Millstone, NJ 08535. Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at damianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 22, 2019