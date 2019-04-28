|
|
Eva M Potvin
Neptune City - Eva M. (Dee) Potvin (Landry) 63, of Neptune City, passed away unexpectedly in her sleep on April 22,2019. Survived by her husband Paul C. Potvin, daughter Dawn Rayner and husband Jay, two grandsons Jay and Matthew Rayner of Colchester, CT, brother Lee Landry of Thompson, CT. Eva was predeceased by her sister Susan Simpson, and grandson Robert J. Rayner. Dee had a passion and love of music , she enjoyed Thursday night karaoke at Patrick's Pub, she cherished her cats and cultivated many friendships over the years. Celebration of life will be at the convenience of her family. Francioni, Taylor & Lopez was entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 28, 2019