Eva Remy
Whiting - Eva Remy, 73, of Whiting, passed away on Friday February 22, 2019 at The Arista Care Health Care Center in Manchester Twp., N.J.
Eva was a Hair Stylist for many years mainly in Manhattan . Born in Budapest, Hungary, she escaped to Austria during the Hungarian Revolution/Uprising in 1956. She then relocated to Birmingham, England. She came to the US in 1963 and resided in the Bronx for many years, before living in Jersey City and E. Brunswick then coming to Whiting in 2000.
She loved crafting jewelry and was always very sociable. She loved her family above all else. She was a member of the Whiting United Methodist Church.
Eva is survived by her husband Frank of 56 years. She is also survived by a son Michael & his wife Bethany, and a daughter Lisa Brey & her husband Andrew, and grandchildren Ashley Remy and Emma and Tyler Brey.
There will be a Memorial Service on Saturday, March 9 at 11am from the Whiting United Methodist Church, 55 Lacey Rd. Whiting or for GPS Manchester, NJ 08759. Committal will be private at a later date.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 6, 2019