Eva Zak
Perth Amboy - Eva Zak, 96, of Perth Amboy, passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019, at her home with her family by her side.
Eva was born in Woolesy, Saskatchewan, Canada and came to the United States in 1924 and settled in Old Bridge and then to Perth Amboy where she resided for close to 90 years. Eva was employed by Pirelli Cable Corporation in Union, NJ as a Purchasing Manager for 44 years. She retired in 1986.
She is preceded in death by her parents Theodore and Anna Zakutynski; dear brothers Roy "Rocky" Zak (Adele), Nicholas Zak, loving sister Olga Syre and nephew Donald Zak.
She is survived by her nephew Robert Syre (Evelyn), nieces Elaine Syre and Evelyn Donovan, great nieces Jennifer Zak (John), Rebecca Kelly (Joe), Lisa Keefer (Matt), great nephew Brian Zak (Melanie); and great-great nephews James Giannantonio, Fisher Zak, Finley Zak, Matthew Keefer, Landon Kelly; and great-great nieces Juliet Giannantonio and Mackenzie Keefer. Eva was a one of a kind woman who enjoyed cooking, family gatherings, sports, crossword puzzles and trips to Atlantic City.
A private funeral will be held at the Ukrainian Assumption Cemetery, Woodbridge.Arrangements are entrusted to the Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home, 419 Barclay Street, Perth Amboy.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 12, 2019