Services
Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home
419 Barclay St
Perth Amboy, NJ 08861
(732) 826-4525
Resources
More Obituaries for Eva Zak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eva Zak

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Eva Zak Obituary
Eva Zak

Perth Amboy - Eva Zak, 96, of Perth Amboy, passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019, at her home with her family by her side.

Eva was born in Woolesy, Saskatchewan, Canada and came to the United States in 1924 and settled in Old Bridge and then to Perth Amboy where she resided for close to 90 years. Eva was employed by Pirelli Cable Corporation in Union, NJ as a Purchasing Manager for 44 years. She retired in 1986.

She is preceded in death by her parents Theodore and Anna Zakutynski; dear brothers Roy "Rocky" Zak (Adele), Nicholas Zak, loving sister Olga Syre and nephew Donald Zak.

She is survived by her nephew Robert Syre (Evelyn), nieces Elaine Syre and Evelyn Donovan, great nieces Jennifer Zak (John), Rebecca Kelly (Joe), Lisa Keefer (Matt), great nephew Brian Zak (Melanie); and great-great nephews James Giannantonio, Fisher Zak, Finley Zak, Matthew Keefer, Landon Kelly; and great-great nieces Juliet Giannantonio and Mackenzie Keefer. Eva was a one of a kind woman who enjoyed cooking, family gatherings, sports, crossword puzzles and trips to Atlantic City.

A private funeral will be held at the Ukrainian Assumption Cemetery, Woodbridge.Arrangements are entrusted to the Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home, 419 Barclay Street, Perth Amboy.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now