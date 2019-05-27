Services
Freeman Funeral Home
47 East Main St
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 462-0808
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Freeman Funeral Home
47 East Main St
Freehold, NJ 07728
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eve Barth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eve Barth

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Eve Barth Obituary
Eve Barth

Jackson - Eve Barth, 94, of Jackson died Sunday at RWJBH, Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus in Lakewood. Eve was born in Brooklyn, NY and formerly resided in Howell before moving to Jackson 6 years ago. She worked for the State of New Jersey, retiring in 1986. Eve was previously employed as a switchboard operator at Lawyers Title Insurance Company in downtown Freehold. Her passions were working in her garden, shopping and spending time with family.

Eve was predeceased by her husband Edward in 2015 and is survived by her 4 children, Alan Bruce Barth and wife Gay Nell, Nadine Sheldon and husband Gary, Bernadette Goldzman and husband Robert, and Clarissa Kallander and husband Chris. She had 5 grandchildren, Jason Reist, Angela Greene, Lance Gastelbondo, and Matthew and Stephanie Goldzman, and 2 great-grandchildren, Sara and Nora Greene.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, May 28, 2019, 10:00 am at the Freeman Funeral Home, 47 East Main Street, Freehold. Burial to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Lakewood. Should friends desire, condolences and directions can be found on our website at freemanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now