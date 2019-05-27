|
Eve Barth
Jackson - Eve Barth, 94, of Jackson died Sunday at RWJBH, Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus in Lakewood. Eve was born in Brooklyn, NY and formerly resided in Howell before moving to Jackson 6 years ago. She worked for the State of New Jersey, retiring in 1986. Eve was previously employed as a switchboard operator at Lawyers Title Insurance Company in downtown Freehold. Her passions were working in her garden, shopping and spending time with family.
Eve was predeceased by her husband Edward in 2015 and is survived by her 4 children, Alan Bruce Barth and wife Gay Nell, Nadine Sheldon and husband Gary, Bernadette Goldzman and husband Robert, and Clarissa Kallander and husband Chris. She had 5 grandchildren, Jason Reist, Angela Greene, Lance Gastelbondo, and Matthew and Stephanie Goldzman, and 2 great-grandchildren, Sara and Nora Greene.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, May 28, 2019, 10:00 am at the Freeman Funeral Home, 47 East Main Street, Freehold. Burial to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Lakewood. Should friends desire, condolences and directions can be found on our website at freemanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 27, 2019