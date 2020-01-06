Services
Hoffman Funeral Home
415 Broadway
Long Branch, NJ 07740
(732) 222-2454
Evelyn A. Baird

Evelyn A. Baird

Wall Township - Evelyn A. Baird, of Wall Township, NJ passed away at home on Thursday, December 28, 2017. Born in Plainfield, NJ she lived in South Plainfield for many years and in Wall for the last 27 years. She retired after many years from Plunkett-Webster Inc, NJ where she worked as a supervisor. She will be remembered for the love she had for her family, the enjoyment she got for entertaining everyone and her great cooking. Evelyn's hobbies included tole painting, sewing and interior decorating.

Evelyn was predeceased by her son Joseph Thomas Price III, surviving is her husband of 30 years, Harold P. Baird, daughters, MaryAnn Rennie and her husband Mark, Evelyn Mazzeo and her husband John, stepdaughter, Diane Seco and her husband Gil. Grandchildren, Mark, Matt and Kate Rennie, Michael and Peter Mazzeo, Jeremy, Eric and Kenneth Price, Ryan and Lauren Seco as well as 8 great grandchildren.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home, Long Branch are private.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020
