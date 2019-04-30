|
Evelyn A Breig
Manchester - Evelyn A Breig, 90, of Manchester passed away peacefully at home on Saturday April 27, 2019. Born in Elizabeth, and a graduate of Battin High School, she resided in Alexandria, VA for over 15 years before moving to Manchester more than 30 years ago. Evelyn was a devout catholic and a parishioner of St John's Church, Lakehurst. She was very patriotic and an avid follower of Washington politics. She enjoyed crafts, sewing and crocheting. Evelyn is predeceased by her parents, John & Anna (Hrivko) Halleck, her beloved husband Robert and siblings Sonny & Babe. Surviving are her 5 nieces and nephew and numerous great nieces, nephews and Godchildren. Visitation is Wednesday 4-8 PM at Oliverie Funeral Home 2925 Ridgeway Rd Manchester. Funeral Liturgy is Thursday 10 AM at St John's Church, Lakehurst with a private cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers please make donations to VNA Hospice 1433 Hooper Ave Toms River, NJ 08753. For directions, or to send online condolences, please visit our website at www.oliveriefuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 30, 2019