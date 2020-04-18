|
Evelyn Agnes White
Wall Township - Evelyn A. ( Morton ) White, 90 of Wall Township passed away Friday, April 17, 2020 at Care One at Wall.
Evelyn was born in Brielle to her parents Harry and Margaret (nee Whitty) Morton. She had resided in Wall Township for most of her life and then resided in Brick Township for 15 years before moving back to Wall Township 5 years ago. She was a Communicant of St. Denis Church, Manasquan while living in Wall and attended St. Dominic's Church, Brick while residing there.
She had been employed as a Nurse at Point Pleasant Hospital during her career. But her main focus in her life was the care and concern she had for her family.
Evelyn had been predeceased by her parents, her husband Daniel White in 2015 and her eight older Morton siblings.
Surviving are her 4 children Terri Ward and husband Patrick, Daniel White Jr and wife Patty, Mark White and wife Paula, and Julie White and husband Carl Hansen, 9 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
Private Visitation and Funeral Service will be conducted at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy 35 at New Bedford Rd., Wall followed by interment in Monmouth Memorial Park, Tinton Falls.
To offer condolences to the White family please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020