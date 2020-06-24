Evelyn Axelrod



Evelyn Theresa Miller Axelrod passed away on June 22, 2020 at the age of 92 in Zurich, Switzerland. She was the loving and devoted spouse of philanthropist Herbert R. Axelrod for over 50 years. Evelyn was raised in Jersey City, NJ. She and her husband, Herbert R Axelrod, moved to Deal, NJ in 1963. They were the founders of TFH Publications, a highly successful company that they nurtured and expanded so that it became the second largest employer in Neptune, NJ. In 2007, the Axelrods moved permanently to Zurich, Switzerland.



Evelyn enjoyed a zest for life throughout her long years. Always a beautiful and stately woman, she had a sparkling personality and a fine-tuned sense of humor. She developed a dedication to the world of music, fostered by her husband. It led to her generous charitable contributions and involvement in the local Metro Lyric Opera Company, the Garden State Orchestra, and the summer camp scholarship program at the Jewish Community Center in Deal, NJ. On a larger scale, Evelyn, along with Herbert, were significantly responsible for the construction of the Axelrod Performing Arts Center in Deal, an award-winning regional theater--their namesake. After moving to Zurich, Evelyn continued to be involved with both the Zurich Opera and the Zurich Philharmonic. Throughout her adult life, Evelyn offered financial and emotional support, along with guidance, to a large number of classical musicians. The Axelrod Cancer Research Program at Jersey Shore University Medical Center here in Neptune, generously donated by Evelyn and Herbert to oncologist Arthur A Topilow MD many years ago, continues its investigations and reports appearing in the medical literature.



Herbert's death and that of her stepson Todd Axelrod preceded Evelyn's. She leaves behind her nephews and niece—William LaFetra, Steven Mantone, David Axelrod and his wife Roni, and Pattiann Rutledge, as well as daughter-in-law Leslie Axelrod. Also left are devoted friends of long standing.



Evelyn's funeral will take place on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at the cemetery of the Judische Liberale Gemeinde in Zurich.



In memory of Evelyn, it is suggested that contributions can be given to the Axelrod Performing Arts Center, 100 Grant Ave, Deal Park, NJ 07723.









