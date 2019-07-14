Services
Freeman Funeral Home
47 East Main St
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 462-0808
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Freeman Funeral Home
47 East Main St
Freehold, NJ 07728
Resources
Evelyn Brevda Obituary
Evelyn Brevda

Freehold - Evelyn Brevda, 90, of Freehold passed away on July 13, 2019 at home. Born in New York City, Evelyn lived in Brooklyn before settling in Freehold fifteen years ago. She was a book keeper for The Specialists in Weehawken before retiring. An avid knitter, she volunteered at Freehold and Manalapan Senior Centers for making hats and blankets for babies.

Evelyn was predeceased by her husband Hyman Brevda, daughter Sandra Mendelsohn and siblings Pearl and Jack Prider. She is survived by her granddaughter Lisa Schaffer; granddaughter Dana Gonzalez and husband David; great-grandchildren Dylan Schaffer, Abigail, Max and Luke Gonzalez.

Family and friends are invited to gather at Freeman Funeral Home, 47 East Main Street, Freehold on Tuesday at 11 AM for a funeral service. Interment will follow at Beth Israel Cemetery, Woodbridge. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the ,

For directions, or to leave a condolence for the family, visit www.freemanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 14, 2019
