Evelyn C. Bonato



Whiting - Evelyn C. Bonato, 90, of Whiting passed away Monday, August 31, 2020. Evelyn was a waitress for Willie's Restaurant, Bloomfield for many years before retiring in 1994. Born in Newark, she resided in Belleville before moving to Whiting in 1994. Evelyn was a past member of S.O.S. of Cedar Glen Lakes, Whiting. Evelyn was predeceased by her husband Frederick in 2009. Evelyn is survived by 2 sons Michael & John Carney, 3 daughters Judith Ann Brown, Rose Meusel, Nancy Dillman, 2 sisters Mary Martin, Rose Wagner, 11 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home, Lakehurst.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store