Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
243 Broadway
Long Branch, NJ 07740
(732) 222-3202
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
243 Broadway
Long Branch, NJ
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
243 Broadway
Long Branch, NJ
Evelyn D. Logan Obituary
Evelyn D. Logan

Long Branch - Evelyn "Dottie" Logan, 87 of Long Branch, passed away peacefully on June 19, 2019. Visitation will be 9 am Saturday June 29 until the funeral service at 10 am at Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch. Interment will follow at White Ridge Cemetery, Eatontown. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com

Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Long Branch, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 27, 2019
