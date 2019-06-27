|
|
Evelyn D. Logan
Long Branch - Evelyn "Dottie" Logan, 87 of Long Branch, passed away peacefully on June 19, 2019. Visitation will be 9 am Saturday June 29 until the funeral service at 10 am at Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch. Interment will follow at White Ridge Cemetery, Eatontown. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Long Branch, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 27, 2019