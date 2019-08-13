|
Evelyn Diken , DenBleyker
Whiting - Evelyn (nee Chorba) Diken DenBleyker, age 93, of Whiting, passed away peacefully August 11, 2019.
Evelyn always had a zest for life and had a funny, quirky spirit. She taught us how to make a house a loving home. Her dedication to family made us what we are today.
She was predeceased by her first husband Michael Diken, and second husband Charles DenBleyker.
Surviving are her son Robert Diken and wife Joann, daughters Janet Squires, and Cathy Chabala; sister Dorothy Kovacs, 5 grandchildren, Bryan, Christopher, Jesse, Jaime, and Ann. Also surviving are 4 great grandchildren, Gianni, Gavin, Zoey, and Ramona.
Visitation will be Thursday from 4-8 PM and Friday 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM at Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals, 66 Lacey Rd. Whiting, NJ 08759.
Mass will be Friday 10:45 AM at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton R.C. Church in Whiting.
Followed by the interment at St. Gertrude's Cemetery in Colonia. Condolences can be sent to: www.carmonabolenfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 13, 2019