Evelyn E. Volk-McCarthy
Toms River - Evelyn E. Volk-McCarthy, 82, of Toms River passed away Sunday January 5, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Brooklyn, NY Evelyn had lived Bayridge before moving to Toms River in 1997. Evelyn had worked as a Paralegal for Pfister, Flood and Kramer in Brooklyn for many years. Evelyn enjoyed listening to Elvis Presley, the color blue and especially her butterflies. Evelyn was also very involved in many activities and clubs at Holiday City South, some clubs included the Woman's Club, the Single's Club, the Social Club, Deborah Local Chapter and many others. She also enjoyed volunteering for Bingo and loved to play Mahjong.
Evelyn was predeceased by her parents Walter and Eleanor Carlson, her brother Kenneth Carlson and her late husband William McCarthy in 2013. Surviving are her children, Glenn Volk and his wife Theresa, Vicki Gruschow and her husband James, her five grandchildren, Christopher, Nicholas, Dara, Jillian and Jimmy. She is also survived by her two great grandchildren, Kellen and Rylan and a host of loving nieces and nephews and her good friend Peter Gubitosi.
A visitation will be held Saturday January 11, 2020 from 2-7 at the Quinn-Hopping Funeral Home, 26 Mule Rd., Toms River, NJ 08755 with a funeral service to begin at 6 pm. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers family is requesting donations be made to the Deborah Hospital Foundation at www.deborahfoundation.org. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.quinn-hoppingfh.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 8 to Jan. 10, 2020