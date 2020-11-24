1/
Evelyn Emmons Cromer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Evelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Evelyn Emmons Cromer

Freehold Twp. - Evelyn Emmons Cromer, 86, of Freehold Township passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at home. She was born in the Robertsville section of Marlboro Township.

She was a salesperson for Brock Farms, Colts Neck before her retirement.

Evelyn was a member of the Robertsville Bible Church, Robertsville.

She was predeceased by her husband, Charles L. Cromer, Sr. in 2007, and two sons, John J. Cromer in 2010 and William G. Cromer in 2017.

Surviving are four sons, Charles L. Cromer, Jr., Donald Cromer, James Cromer and wife Debra, and Robert Cromer and wife Christine; two daughters, Barbara Ilaria and husband Greg, and Susan Rice; a sister, Vera Edler; 22 grandchildren; and four great grandchildren.

The viewing will be held at the Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center Street, Freehold on Friday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Graveside services will be held at Old Tennent Cemetery, Tennent on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. Memorial donations may be made to the Robertsville Bible Church, 2 Church Road, Morganville, NJ 07751.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Viewing
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Higgins Memorial Home
Send Flowers
NOV
28
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Old Tennent Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Higgins Memorial Home
20 Center Street
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 462-0895
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Higgins Memorial Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved