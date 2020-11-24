Evelyn Emmons Cromer



Freehold Twp. - Evelyn Emmons Cromer, 86, of Freehold Township passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at home. She was born in the Robertsville section of Marlboro Township.



She was a salesperson for Brock Farms, Colts Neck before her retirement.



Evelyn was a member of the Robertsville Bible Church, Robertsville.



She was predeceased by her husband, Charles L. Cromer, Sr. in 2007, and two sons, John J. Cromer in 2010 and William G. Cromer in 2017.



Surviving are four sons, Charles L. Cromer, Jr., Donald Cromer, James Cromer and wife Debra, and Robert Cromer and wife Christine; two daughters, Barbara Ilaria and husband Greg, and Susan Rice; a sister, Vera Edler; 22 grandchildren; and four great grandchildren.



The viewing will be held at the Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center Street, Freehold on Friday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Graveside services will be held at Old Tennent Cemetery, Tennent on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. Memorial donations may be made to the Robertsville Bible Church, 2 Church Road, Morganville, NJ 07751.









