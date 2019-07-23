|
|
In Loving Memory Of
Evelyn G. Brand
Fashionably late like Mom! Mom loved life and lived it to her fullest. She enjoyed parades, walking on beach to collect shells, travelling, crafts, fireworks, going out with her friends and so much more. She was a member of Hazlet Seniors, Project Heartbeat, Widows and Widowers of Middlesex, and Deborah Foundation. She worked at Prudential and Valley Fair. There isn't a day that we don't think of all the fun times we had. Say a prayer, light a candle, mom would love it. We all miss her very much and until we meet again.
All our love,
Kim, Lisa, Tony, Jon, Grandkids and Great-grandkids
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 23, 2019