Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Brand
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn G. Brand

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evelyn G. Brand In Memoriam
In Loving Memory Of

Evelyn G. Brand

Fashionably late like Mom! Mom loved life and lived it to her fullest. She enjoyed parades, walking on beach to collect shells, travelling, crafts, fireworks, going out with her friends and so much more. She was a member of Hazlet Seniors, Project Heartbeat, Widows and Widowers of Middlesex, and Deborah Foundation. She worked at Prudential and Valley Fair. There isn't a day that we don't think of all the fun times we had. Say a prayer, light a candle, mom would love it. We all miss her very much and until we meet again.

All our love,

Kim, Lisa, Tony, Jon, Grandkids and Great-grandkids
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.