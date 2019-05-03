Evelyn G. Lamken



Holmdel - Evelyn G. Lamken, 72 of Holmdel passed away at her home on Monday April 29th, surrounded by her family and her friends.



Evelyn was raised in Matawan and lived in Little Silver before moving to Holmdel 39 years ago. She was the Manager of the Society Hill Condominium complex, Old Bridge, she formerly managed the Twin Lights Condominium complex in Atlantic Highlands. Following her retirement, she managed her son's company Atlantic Tree Services, Holmdel.



She enjoyed gardening and was recognized for her beautiful flowers in her yard. Evelyn loved going to the beach and was a longtime member of the Peninsula House Beach Club, Sea Bright. Loved to spend time fishing with her loving grandson, Landen as well as attending his sporting and school events. Evelyn was an excellent seamstress, sewing many of her children's clothing while they were growing up.



Evelyn was pre-deceased by her daughter, Tracey Lamken in 1985; her parents, William and Evelyn Bowie and her brother William Bowie in 2015.



Surviving is her husband of 54 years, Wayne H. Lamken; her son Dwayne Lamken, Tinton Falls; two sisters, Nancy Brown, Eatontown and Jane Bowie, of Florida; and her beloved grandson Landen Lamken.



In respect of Evelyn's wishes she will be cremated in a private ceremony. Contributions in Evelyn's memory may be made to the VNA Hospice program, 23 Main Street, Suite D1, Holmdel, NJ 07733.