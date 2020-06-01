Evelyn J. Kerr
Toms River - Evelyn Jeanne Kerr, 62, of Toms River, passed away at home on May 30th due to complications from lung disease. She is survived by her grieving children, John Kerr of Los Angeles and Valerie Kerr-Connor of Lanoka Harbor, their spouses Jared Berenholz and Robert Connor, and a grandson, Thomas Connor. She is predeceased by her husband, Thomas, and son, Kevin.

A proud, lifelong "Jersey Girl," Evelyn was born and raised in Irvington, the 4th child and 1st daughter of Eugene and Dorothy Szalapski. She obtained a bachelor's degree in music education from William Paterson University in 1979, and eventually taught for the Morris-Union Jointure Commission, serving children with autism. In 1980, she met Tom at her summer job at the Short Hills Post Office; it was love at first sight. They married in 1986 and welcomed twins the next year before settling in Westfield to raise their family, where Evelyn was active at her children's school, her son's Cub Scout troop, and as a member and temporary director of St. Helen's parish choir. Evelyn and Tom retired to Holiday City-West in Toms River, where she performed in several musical productions of the HCW Variety Club and continued to root for her beloved Giants every Sunday.

In addition to her children, Evelyn is survived by her siblings and their families: Robert Szalapski of San Diego, James and Claudia Szalapski of Marionville, Mo., and Jacquelyn and Richard Worth, of Bolivar, Mo. She is predeceased by her brother, Steven Szalapski. Evelyn's warmth, wit, and song will be missed by all who knew her. The family requests donations be made in Evelyn's name to the March of Dimes




Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
