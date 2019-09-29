Services
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
(732) 671-1326
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Resources
Evelyn J. Layton Obituary
Evelyn J. Layton

Bordentown - Evelyn J. Layton, 80, devoted daughter of the late Ralph and Jean (nee Pope); cherished sister of Ralph (Sheila); loving aunt of Michael. Passed away September 26, 2019. Friends may call at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home. 115 Tindall Rd., Middletown, NJ on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 from 4-7 pm. The family suggests memorial contributions to: Hospice-Bayada, 503A Birchfield Dr., Mount Laurel, NJ 08054 or American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7017, Merrifield, VA 22116-9704. For more information, to send condolences or for directions, please visit www.pflegerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
