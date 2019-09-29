|
Evelyn J. Layton
Bordentown - Evelyn J. Layton, 80, devoted daughter of the late Ralph and Jean (nee Pope); cherished sister of Ralph (Sheila); loving aunt of Michael. Passed away September 26, 2019. Friends may call at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home. 115 Tindall Rd., Middletown, NJ on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 from 4-7 pm. The family suggests memorial contributions to: Hospice-Bayada, 503A Birchfield Dr., Mount Laurel, NJ 08054 or American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7017, Merrifield, VA 22116-9704. For more information, to send condolences or for directions, please visit www.pflegerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019