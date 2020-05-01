Evelyn J. Popo
Evelyn J. Popo

Long Branch - Evelyn J. Popo, 86 a lifelong resident of Long Branch died on Monday April 27th at the Monmouth Medical Center, Long Branch.

Mrs. Popo was a graduate of Long Branch High School and a parishioner of Holy Trinity RC Church. She was an active member of the Long Branch Senior Center, she enjoyed Broadway Shows and evenings out with her friends. She loved cooking for her family, hosting family holidays and having everyone at her home.

She was pre-deceased by her husband Vincent Popo, her son Anthony Popo and infant son, Vincent Popo.

Surviving are five sons, Michael Popo, Asbury Park, Mario Popo and his wife Mariaelena, Parker, CO, Patrick Popo and his wife Sheila of Long Branch, Daniel and Frank Popo of Long Branch; eighteen grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Due to the restricts of Covid-19, Mrs. Popo will be buried at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in a private ceremony. There will be a memorial mass at Holy Trinity RC Church when restrictions are removed. To read a more complete story of Evelyn's life, share a favorite memory or send messages of condolence please visit her page of tributes at www.woolleyboglioli.com.






Published in Asbury Park Press from May 1 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial Mass
Holy Trinity RC Church
Funeral services provided by
Woolley - Boglioli Funeral Home
10 Morrell St
Long Branch, NJ 07740
(732) 229-0122
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
