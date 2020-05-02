Evelyn Jean Popo



Long Branch - Evelyn Jean Popo, age 86 years, of Long Branch, graciously left us Monday, April 27, 2020, of natural causes while a patient at Monmouth Medical Center. Though she left us during this difficult time unable to share in her final journey, she "soldiered on" as she did through her life.



Evelyn was born in Long Branch on January 24, 1934, to Myrtle and Benjamin Horner. Her siblings, all predeceasing her, were Dorothy Muzzi, Harriet, Robert and Richard Letts, and Herbert Horner.



She was predeceased in 2016, by her husband of 64 yrs, Vincent, her son Anthony in 2005, and infant son, Vincent.



She attended Long Branch Senior High School. Evelyn assisted her husband in his masonry business and was employed as a telephone operator most recently at Monmouth Medical Center. As a proud member of her high school class of 1951, she happily joined her fellow classmates in regular reunions, lunches and breakfasts. Evelyn was a faithful member of Christ the King Parish and Long Branch Senior Citizens. As an avid reader she voraciously read then passed on her books to her fellow seniors.



Evelyn's many friends were life-long and dear to her. But her crowning glory was her family of six sons, their wives, her 19 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren. Their achievements and birthdates never eluded her. Surviving are Frank, Michael, Daniel and Patrick (Sheila), Marie Popo, Long Branch, and Mario (Marielena), Colorado. She also leaves behind the many in her extended family who called her "Sister", Aunt, Great Aunt, and Friend. We will hold her in our hearts and remember her as a beautiful, loving, cheerful and classy lady who was so easy to love and care for.



Our heartfelt thanks go to the staff of Monmouth Medical Center, Todd 6E, who held her hand and escorted her home for us. God Bless each of you.













