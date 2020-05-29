Evelyn Joan Bonzulak
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Evelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Evelyn Joan Bonzulak

Bay Head - Evelyn Joan (Swain) Bonzulak, 79, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 25, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family.

Mrs. Bonzulak was a dedicated secretary for the Bay Head Board of Education for 25 years before retiring. She was a graduate of Berkley Secretarial School in New York City.

Born in Long Island, NY, she lived in Point Pleasant before moving to Bay Head 45 years ago.

She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother as well as a gardener, specializing in the most fragrant roses which she often graciously gave to the Bay Head Sands Bed and Breakfast. She had won a Blue Ribbon 1st Place prize in a flower show in 2011.

Lynn was a member of the Seaweeder's Gardeners Club of Bay Head and Mantoloking. She was a communicant of Sacred Heart RC Church in Bay Head. She loved to watch the Johnny Carson Late Show and spend the winter months with her husband, Bill in Florida.

For 27 years, she co-piloted their plane with her husband, exploring the Caribbean, Canada and throughout the vast United States. Bill fondly nicknamed her, Lynsie which everyone found quite endearing.

Surviving is her loving husband of 62 years, William J. Bonzulak, Sr.; son, William J. Bonzulak, Jr. and his wife, Helen of Wyckoff; daughters, Kathleen Cleary and her husband, Roger of Neptune, Diana Anweiler and her husband, Craig of Millington, and Teresa Bonzulak of Frenchtown; sister, Margaret Matthews and her husband, Bill of Hackettstown; and well as her 6 grandchildren, Thomas, Christian, Patrick, Max, Alexander and Joseph.

Death is sad because it takes away the gift of life, yet it is not so sad when that gift is used as God intended. Lynn used her gift for the betterment of others and we are truly blessed by her memory.

In keeping with the Covid-19 guidelines, all services are private at this time. A Memorial Mass will be announced in the near future. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 29 to May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
O'Brien Funeral Home
505 Burnt Tavern Road
Brick, NJ 08724
(732) 899-8600
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved