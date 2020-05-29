Evelyn Joan Bonzulak
Bay Head - Evelyn Joan (Swain) Bonzulak, 79, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 25, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family.
Mrs. Bonzulak was a dedicated secretary for the Bay Head Board of Education for 25 years before retiring. She was a graduate of Berkley Secretarial School in New York City.
Born in Long Island, NY, she lived in Point Pleasant before moving to Bay Head 45 years ago.
She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother as well as a gardener, specializing in the most fragrant roses which she often graciously gave to the Bay Head Sands Bed and Breakfast. She had won a Blue Ribbon 1st Place prize in a flower show in 2011.
Lynn was a member of the Seaweeder's Gardeners Club of Bay Head and Mantoloking. She was a communicant of Sacred Heart RC Church in Bay Head. She loved to watch the Johnny Carson Late Show and spend the winter months with her husband, Bill in Florida.
For 27 years, she co-piloted their plane with her husband, exploring the Caribbean, Canada and throughout the vast United States. Bill fondly nicknamed her, Lynsie which everyone found quite endearing.
Surviving is her loving husband of 62 years, William J. Bonzulak, Sr.; son, William J. Bonzulak, Jr. and his wife, Helen of Wyckoff; daughters, Kathleen Cleary and her husband, Roger of Neptune, Diana Anweiler and her husband, Craig of Millington, and Teresa Bonzulak of Frenchtown; sister, Margaret Matthews and her husband, Bill of Hackettstown; and well as her 6 grandchildren, Thomas, Christian, Patrick, Max, Alexander and Joseph.
Death is sad because it takes away the gift of life, yet it is not so sad when that gift is used as God intended. Lynn used her gift for the betterment of others and we are truly blessed by her memory.
In keeping with the Covid-19 guidelines, all services are private at this time. A Memorial Mass will be announced in the near future. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com
