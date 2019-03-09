|
Evelyn Kirk
Lake Como - Evelyn Kirk, 92, passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019, at her home in Lake Como surrounded by her loving family. Evelyn was born in Newark, NJ to Charles and Maryann Donnan and was raised in Kearny were she attended Kearny High School where she met the love of her life, Robert I. Kirk. Upon graduating, their romance was interrupted as Robert went off to war and Lynn worked as a secretary at Prudential. It was a then that Lynn joined the Eastern Star Fraternity, and was a member for 70 years.
In 1949, they married and in 1952 their son Robert was born. At this time Lynn became a full time mom and homemaker. This is when Lynn and Bob met their lifetime friends Bob and Pat Hakusa. The four-some went out weekly, vacationed together, and traveled the world. During the summer they vacationed at the Jersey Shore with their children.
In 1980, Lynn's son Robert married the love of his life Bernadette; and Lynn now had a daughter-in-law whom she would always refer to as her daughter. This caused a little confusion when they had three children. This same year, Lynn and Bob relocated to Lake Como. Her son and daughter-in-law had already moved to the Jersey Shore and this way they could be closer to their grandchildren... her next love. Lynn would invite the family over every Wednesday night for dinner. When Bernadette decided to go to college it gave Lynn the opportunity to pick the grandchildren up from school which was a great thrill.
With great fortune, the Hakusa's also purchased a home in Lake Como and they were able to continue the friendship at the shore. Joining them were Bob and Norma Counts and now the six would spend years going out to eat. This friendship lasted even after the passing of their husbands.
It is with great sadness that we say goodbye but we also understand that since the passing of her true love she has never really been happy.
Lynn was predeceased by her parents and husband, Robert I. Kirk. She is survived by her loving son Robert, daughter-in-law Bernadette and three grandchildren- Robert, Kevin and his wife Kerrie, and Kimberlee.
Visitation will be held at O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Highway 35, Wall, on Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 1:30-5:30 pm. All are welcome to attend. The Monday funeral service and burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital. For more info and condolences, visit www.OBrienFuneralHome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 9, 2019