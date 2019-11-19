Services
Mount Sinai Memorial Chapels
454 Cranbury Road
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
(732) 390-9199
Graveside service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
1:15 PM
Beth David Cemetery
Kenilworth, NJ
Resources
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marlboro - EVELYN KORNBERG passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019, at CentraState Medical Center, Freehold. She was 71.

Born in Manhattan, she resided in West Orange before moving to Marlboro in 1986.

Evelyn was a teacher for various school districts for over 30 years. She also taught Hebrew and tutored for Bar and Bat Mitzvahs.

She was a selfless wife, mother, and grandmother, always there for her family whenever they needed her.

Surviving are her loving husband of 48 years, Edward; sons, Randy and his wife, Christine, of Freehold, and Geoff and his wife, Andrea, of West Caldwell; daughter, Wendi White and her husband, Thomas, of Freehold; six grandchildren, Hailey and Kylee Kornberg, Julia and Griffin Kornberg, and Hudson and Lincoln White, and brother, Dr. Harold Jawetz and his wife, Ava, of Passaic.

Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at 1:15 PM, at Beth David Cemetery, Kenilworth, NJ, under the direction of MOUNT SINAI MEMORIAL CHAPELS, East Brunswick. For directions please visit www.msmc.us.

Memorial contributions may be made, in Evelyn's memory, to at .
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
