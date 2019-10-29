|
|
Evelyn Lorentzen
Brick - Evelyn Lorentzen, 90 of Brick, passed away Monday, October 28, 2019. She was born in Perth Amboy, to the late Stephen and Lottie Bulvanoski, she lived in Perth Amboy until moving to Howell in 1989 and then to Brick in 1999. Evelyn was a secretary for Hmieleski Trucking Company in South Plainfield for many years. For the past thirty years, she was an active parishioner at the Church of Epiphany in Brick, a member of the Altar Rosary Society, an Extraordinary Minister of Holy Communion, a member of the Senior MAGI, and participated in various Bible Studies. Evelyn loved attending Mass, was a daily communicant, and the Risen Lord was her friend and the center of her life.
She was predeceased by her husband Francis Merritt Lorentzen in 2009, her grandson Joseph Eipert, and her brother Joseph Stephen Bulvanoski.
Surviving are two daughters, June Eipert and her husband Adalbert, Kim Lorentzen; a son David Lorentzen and his wife Diane; five grandchildren Jason Lorentzen, Jodi Wolfe, Sean Eipert, Kristen Eipert, and Tyler Lorentzen; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
A Memorial Gathering will be held Friday, November 1, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, 2170 Hwy. 88, Brick.
A Final Gathering will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 10:30 AM at Colonial Funeral Home. A Catholic Memorial Mass will follow at 11:30 AM at the Church of Epiphany, 615 Thiele Road, Brick.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to Evelyn's beloved parish, the Church of Epiphany, Brick.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019