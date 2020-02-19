|
|
Evelyn Mary Leming Reynolds
Jackson - Evelyn Mary Leming Reynolds, 86, passed away peacefully at Ocean Medical Center in Brick, NJ on Sunday, February 16, 2020. A lifelong resident of Jackson, the daughter of the late Melvin and Eva Leming.
She worked as a farmer for many years and was very proud of herself for it. She loved crocheting and could always be found making a blanket. She loved to feed and watch the birds, and enjoyed going for rides to see the wildlife with her late husband, the love of her life, David.
Evelyn is survived by her two sons, David Jr. and Larry and their wives Robyn and Nancy. Also surviving are her four grandchildren, Cindy Lee, Tiffany, David, and Kevin. She also has ten great grandchildren, as well as many other family members.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Evelyns memory to Jackson Post #4703, located at 54 Magnolia Drive, Jackson, NJ 08527.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 19 to Feb. 23, 2020